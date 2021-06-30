‘Getting Good at Being You’: Lauren Alaina announces new book with foreword by Trisha Yearwood

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina is already a country star, an American Idol alumna and a Dancing With the Stars contestant, but now she’s taking on a new title: author.

The singer announced her first-ever book this week, titled Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be. Available in November 2021, the book features a forward written by Trisha Yearwood.

On her socials, Lauren revealed the book’s cover art, which shows a smiling photograph of herself as she leans out the passenger-side window of a car.

“Be sure to BOOK your calendars for November 2nd,” wrote the singer, who’s a well-known punster on social media. “I’m releasing my WRITE of passage, Getting Good at Being You. Can’t wait for you to read it.”

Part coming-of-age memoir, part survival guide, Getting Good at Being You promises stories of the challenges and triumphs Lauren has faced in her own life, as well as offer strategies for readers navigating similar ups and downs.

The book is available to preorder now, and BarnesAndNoble.com is listing signed copies of the hardcover at $22.99.

This fall will find Lauren stretching her skills as an entertainer in more ways than one: She’s also leaping into a lead role in Hallmark’s new romantic comedy, Roadhouse Romance, which arrives in September.

