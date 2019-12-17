Gift Wrapping Hack That Will Blow Minds!

A new holiday hack making the rounds could really help out for those who struggle when it comes to wrapping gifts! If you end up cutting what you think is not enough paper, perhaps you just need to change ways! Posted to Twitter over the weekend, the video initially shared by @BlossomHacks shows that placing the item on the diagonal, left more than enough wrapping to complete the task while turned horizontal did not. Several million have viewed the clip, with many commenting that the instruction is life-changing. Happy wrapping!