“Girl Go”: Chrissy Metz chases freedom in her autobiographical, empowering new song

UMG Nashville

This Is Us star and rising country artist Chrissy Metz returns this week with her next song, “Girl Go,” a windows-down anthem for taking risks and pursuing dreams.

Chrissy co-wrote the song with Dan Fernandez as well as two more bona fide risk-taking country singer-songwriters, Faren Rachels and Lainey Wilson. It’s the latest selection from Chrissy’s writing and recording period in Nashville, which took place over the course of last year.

The singer says that the new song speaks to her own experience of growing up and deciding to try her luck in Hollywood.

“‘Girl Go’ was inspired by the beginning of my journey from Gainesville, Florida to Los Angeles and just needing somebody to believe in me and say, ‘Go — go and do it, be bold, be brave, be courageous,’” Chrissy recounts. “I remember being that bright-eyed, very eager, excited girl to pursue her dreams and this really encapsulates that moment.”

Now Chrissy is busily pursuing her dreams of country music stardom, as well as her acting. Last summer, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut, and she’s currently at work on her first full-length project.





By Carena Liptak

