Girl Scout Makes Parody to Sell Girl Scout Cookies!

You’ve got to give props to Amory Vargo, a Girl Scout who masterfully made a Lizzo parody video to sell Girl Scout cookies! She made the video in order to win a trip to land an all-expenses-paid trip to camp and her Troop Leader was pleasantly surprised. Amory’s version of “Truth Hurts” boasts the lyrics, “You could have had a Thin Mint, minty middle, helping our community, just a little/I’m comin around, you can call me back/And then there’s the sound, of you enjoying your snack.” What do you think about Amory’s video?