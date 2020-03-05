"Girl" with a sense of humor: The unforgettable way Ashley McBryde describes her success

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASince the release of her major label debut, Girl Going Nowhere, in March of 2018, Ashley McBryde's amassed a ton of critical acclaim, and a boatload of major awards.

This past November, the Country Music Association named her its New Artist of the Year, after the Academy of Country Music proclaiming her 2019's New Female Vocalist in April. Last summer, CMT named "Girl Goin' Nowhere" its Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Along the way, both Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have recorded Ashley's songs, and she was also nominated up for a Daytime Emmy Award.

So has the Arkansas native had a chance to absorb it all?

"It's hard to take it all in, in real time," Ashley tells ABC Audio. "So when you get around to the holidays and things like that, that's when you can sit back and go, 'Wow, we did this this year. We played late night television this many times this year. We were nominated for an Emmy.'"

"You know, like, this is the strangest feeling," she adds. "You really have to set time aside to kind of process those things."

Then, she delivers an unforgettable one-liner.

"Otherwise you just kind of walk around like a baby in a topless bar. Right? You're just going, 'What? What?' all the time."

"Can I say that? I said it." she laughs.

Ashley could take home three more trophies at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards next month in Las Vegas: two for writing and performing Song the Year nominee "Girl Goin' Nowhere," plus one more for Music Event of the Year, for her "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" collaboration with Miranda Lambert.

That same weekend, Ashley's sophomore album, Never Will, is set to arrive. It features her top forty hit, "One Night Standards."

