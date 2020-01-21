"Give it Away:" George Strait's San Antonio home is on the market

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAGeorge Strait is selling his extravagant San Antonio home.

According to Realtor.com, the superstar is selling the custom-designed home in San Antonio's exclusive Dominion neighborhood for $8.9 million. The three-bedroom, six-bath mansion was designed by Bill Tull and features 14 hand-carved fireplaces, hand-painted murals and stained glass windows, in addition to an infinity pool and multi-use sports court.

“He just wanted to move further out of the city. If he could pick that house up and move it, he would. It’s still his dream home," says realtor Tamara Strait of Strait Luxury and Kuper Sotheby's International Realty about why the country icon is selling the property.

The home was completed in 1995 for George and his wife, Norma.

