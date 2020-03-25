Glen Campbell’s 'Wichita Lineman' added to National Recording Registry

Universal Music Group

Universal Music GroupThe Library of Congress has added 25 recordings to its National Recording Registry, and Glen Campbell represents country music’s canon in the new batch. His 1968 hit, “Wichita Lineman,” is among the new group of additions.

“‘Wichita Lineman’ is the ultimate expression of the musical and spiritual bond between my husband Glen and his songwriting soulmate Jimmy Webb,” explains Kim Campbell, Glen’s widow. “Despite ‘Wichita Lineman’ being such an important song for Glen, it was also one of his favorites and I know he’d be so thrilled and honored to have his original recording preserved in the Library of Congress.” Campbell died in 2017.

The just-added batch of songs also includes Eddy Arnold's 1965 recording of the country standard “Make the World Go Away,” as well as Whitney Houston’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s classic “I Will Always Love You.”

Each year, 25 recordings are selected for inclusion in The National Recording Registry that are at least 10 years old and that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

This year’s list also features hugely popular hit songs and albums from a diverse array of genres. Dr. Dre, Tina Turner, Selena and Cheap Trick are just a few of the artists represented in the group, which also includes one non-musical entry: The recording of the 1951 National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

