Glen Campbell’s widow Kim is celebrating his life and legacy with a new book

Rick Diamond/Getty ImagesKnown for hits like “Wichita Lineman,” “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Gentle on My Mind,” Glen Campbell was a beloved country superstar who bridged genres, expanded his career into TV and film and earned legions of fans around the world.

But life wasn’t always easy for Glen, who struggled with alcoholism and addiction during his life, and ultimately succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease in 2017, at the age of 81.

Now, the singer’s widow, Kim Campbell, is offering fans a glimpse into her life with the singer in a new book, Gentle on My Mind: In Sickness and in Health With Glen Campbell. Kim announced her new project in celebration of her husband’s birthday on Wednesday.

“As I celebrate Glen’s birthday today, my mind is flooded with memories of our 35 years together,” she tells People. “To the world, Glen was a star of TV and film a legendary singer and guitarist ... To me, Glen was my husband, my best friend, and the father of our three children.”

Throughout the book, Kim details the couple’s love story, navigating the ups and downs of their life together and offering a powerful glimpse into the singer’s final years. Kim says that she hopes the book will help raise awareness about the impact of Alzheimer’s, a cause that both she and Glen were committed to during his illness.

She also says that her memories will give fans a peek into the man behind the mega-stardom, painting a portrait of Glen as a devoted husband and father.

Gentle on My Mind: In Sickness and in Health With Glen Campbell will be published on June 23.

