GM, UAW reach tentative agreement to end strike

General Motors and United Auto Workers have reportedly reached an agreement to end a strike.

The deal on a four-year agreement comes on day 31 of a strike that has kept tens of thousands of workers from their jobs and cost the company millions.

The union said the strike would continue until its UAW GM Council can vote on the proposed agreement.

It is expected to consider that deal tomorrow.

However, the deal is at least two weeks away from being finalized because it still needs approval from local union leaders and GM’s 48,000 UAW members.

The month-long work stoppage is the UAW’s longest strike against GM since 1970.