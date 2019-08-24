‘GMA’ host issues apology for ‘bullying’ Prince George

“Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer issued an apology via Instagram for on-air comments about 6-year-old Prince George taking ballet.

In her post on Friday, she called her comments “insensitive” and told George that when it comes to ballet or any other passion, he should “GO FOR IT” and “love every minute of it.”

On Thursday, Spencer was reading George’s schedule on “Good Morning America,” when ballet was mentioned, she paused and then said, “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Spencer faced severe criticism for the brief moment, especially on the social media site Twitter, some even said she was bullying the young royal.

George, the oldest child of Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.