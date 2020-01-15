Go deeper into "Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton this weekend

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThis weekend, Garth Brooks takes you deeper into “Dive Bar,” as his new behind-the-scenes special chronicling the music video for his top-fifteen hit premieres on CMT. Garth himself co-directed his first video in a dozen years, which also stars his duet partner, Blake Shelton.

Your first chance to see Garth Brooks: The Making of Dive Bar is Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on CMT. It re-airs the next day at the same time.

This weekend’s CMT Hot 20 Countdown will also be Garth-themed. You can check it out either Saturday or Sunday starting at 9 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, if you want to see the underwater-themed music video for "Dive Bar," you can watch it exclusively on Garth’s Facebook page.

