Go fish: Luke Bryan helps Thomas Rhett’s daughter catch a fish

ABC/Randy Holmes

When it comes to learning how to fish, Thomas Rhett‘s daughter has a model teacher in Luke Bryan.

The “Marry Me” hitmaker gave a shout-out to his fellow country superstar via Instagram for helping his five-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, catch her first fish. In the photo, the star student proudly shows off the pretty pink fish, with Willa and Luke all smiles as they display the catch for the camera.

“Thanks uncle Luke for helping Willa Gray catch her first snapper,” Thomas captions the photo that shows them on a boat with a fishing rod in view, surrounded by beautiful blue ocean.

The “Country Again” singer and his wife Lauren are expecting their fourth child, a girl, due in November. She’ll join the couple’s eldest daughter, Willa, plus three-year-old Ada James and one-year-old Lennon Love.

