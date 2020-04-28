'God, Family, Country': Craig Morgan to release new album

Broken Bow Records

Broken Bow RecordsCraig Morgan is returning with a new album next month.

The soulful country singer will release God, Family, Country, a compilation album that features a mix of five new songs and covers alongside a series of previously released tracks that have been remastered.

Fans can look forward to hearing "some of the most powerful tracks" he recorded over the span of six years from 2002 to 2008, according to a statement.

Additionally, Craig nods to his military background with a cover of pop singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw's "Soldier" and the recently released “Sippin’ on the Simple Life," co-written with Army Airborne Rangers Justin Wright and Andrew Yacovone before they were deployed to Afghanistan.

Craig's emotional 2019 single, "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost," inspired by the loss of his son, Jerry, is also featured.

"This album is based on everything that's happened in my life and my career," Craig describes. "I feel like I have some of the most quality songs I've ever recorded, and there is a new energy here. After all I've been through, I'm at one of the most inspired places I've ever been."

God, Family, Country will be released on May 22.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.