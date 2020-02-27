“God Whispered Your Name”: Keith’s Urban’s new song is the first of "a whole bunch" of new music

Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumFans got big news from Keith Urban Thursday morning. The singer not only announced that he's hosting the 2020 ACM Awards, he also has a new single out, with even more music on the horizon.

The new song, called “God Whispered Your Name,” is Keith’s first release of 2020. It’s an R&B-inflected love song all about life-changing love. Just days before officially dropping the new single, Keith debuted it live at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

When he announced the song on social media, Keith teased that it’s not the only new song he’s got lined up for release this year. In fact, he hinted, he just might have a new album on the way.

“We have brand new music finally,” he told his fans in an Instagram post, adding that the tune is “part of a whole bunch of new music that is coming out very soon.”

In the meantime, Keith is headed to Las Vegas for the 2020 ACM Awards April 5. It’s his first time hosting the event, and he’s also nominated in the category of Male Artist of the Year. The ACM Awards will broadcast live on CBS from Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

