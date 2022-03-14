‘Gold Chain Cowboy’: ﻿Parker McCollum scores second #1 hit with “To Be Loved By You”

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum had the best weekend ever.

On Saturday, he headlined the Houston Rodeo for the first time for an audience of 73,000 people while celebrating his current single, “To Be Loved By You,” hitting #1 on the country charts. This marks his second consecutive #1 single, following “Pretty Heart.” Both are featured on his debut studio album, Gold Chain Cowboy.

In a video recapping his Houston Rodeo performance, the Texas native tells the massive crowd, “we just found out today that this song is the #1 song in country music,” as fans cheer from the stands.

The clip also shows the singer, who grew up in Conroe, Texas, receiving a 90th anniversary buckle. “If you grow up playing music in Texas, Houston Rodeo has to be on your bucket list,” Parker professes, calling the experience “the coolest thing that I’ve ever done. …Only thing that ever mattered to me was playing the Houston Rodeo. Thank you Houston for making my dreams come true.”

Parker has a series of solo tour dates scheduled before hopping on Thomas Rhett‘s Bring the Bar to You Tour this summer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.