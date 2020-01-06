Golden Globes 2020 Winners List

Television:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox (“Succession“) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon“) – WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“Chernobyl” – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette (“The Act“) – WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl“) – WINNER
Best Television Series — Drama
“Succession” – WINNER
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
“Fleabag” – WINNER
Movies:
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“1917” – WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
“Parasite” – WINNER
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) – WINNER
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman“) – WINNER
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“) – WINNER
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) – WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story“) – WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman“) – WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Animated
“Missing Link” – WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker“) – WINNER
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Renée Zellweger (“Judy“) – WINNER
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina (“The Farewell“) – WINNER
Best Director — Motion Picture
Sam Mendes (“1917“) – WINNER