Golden Globes 2020 Winners List

Television:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy“) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag“) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession“) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice“) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon“) – WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Chernobyl” – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act“) – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl“) – WINNER

Best Television Series — Drama

“Succession” – WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Fleabag” – WINNER

Movies:

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“1917” – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Parasite” – WINNER

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) – WINNER

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman“) – WINNER

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story“) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman“) – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Missing Link” – WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker“) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Renée Zellweger (“Judy“) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (“The Farewell“) – WINNER

Best Director — Motion Picture

Sam Mendes (“1917“) – WINNER