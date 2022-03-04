‘Goldmine’ goes platinum: Gabby Barrett piles on more accolades for her smash hit debut album

ABC

Gabby Barrett was honored at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music ceremony earlier this week, where she also performed her hit single, “I Hope,” from the event stage.

Amid that tribute, Gabby’s still racking up milestones for her 2020 full-length studio debut, Goldmine. The album has officially received RIAA Platinum certification, and two of its single got mentions, too: “I Hope” went six-times Platinum and “The Good Ones” went two-times Platinum.

Gabby was surprised with the plaques on the red carpet ahead of the Billboard Women in Music event, where she also spoke about what she’s learned from being a mom to her baby girl, Baylah, who turned one year old in January.

The singer said she hopes that Baylah will “dream big” and “never be afraid,” explaining that motherhood has taught her even more gratitude for the sacrifices her parents made for her growing up.

“It takes a lot to be a parent. It takes a lot to be a mother trying to balance another job,” she reflected. “…I just appreciate my parents more for what they’ve done for me.”

