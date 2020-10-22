“Gone”: Dierks Bentley is down-and-out, but still undefeated, in his catchy new single

Capitol Records Nashville

Even though live country music’s been mostly “Gone” since early this year, Dierks Bentley is still right here. Now, he’s giving fans a taste of new music to tide them over until he can get back out on the road again.

“Gone” is an infectious, sing-a-long ode to how a breakup can make you tune out of life without ever leaving the couch. It’s Dierks’ latest single, and the first taste of fresh solo music since his 2018 studio album, The Mountain.



Lyrically, the song uses the metaphor of a failed relationship to speak to the isolation caused by this year’s COVID-19 shutdown, which has kept country artists off the road and “Gone” from their fans.



“A good country show is just about the greatest communion there is out there,” Dierks reflects. “We are all relying on lyrics and melodies at home and trying however we can to find different ways to connect with our fans, so that they know how important they still are to us.”

Until he’s able to see his listeners again in person, Dierks says that he hopes his new single will remind his fans how much they mean to him.

“I’m counting the days until we can all be back together again, beers in the air,” the singer adds.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



