Good Morning America reporter caught without pants on live TV!

The fun part of working from home is the fact that pants are optional. Apparently even for television reporters!
Good Morning America reporter and the son of late “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve, Will Reeve, was caught on live television wearing business attire only from the waist up.
On Tuesday, during Reeve’s segment, viewers noticed that part of Reeve’s thigh was visible.
Reeve took to Twitter to explain he was wearing his workout attire.
When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).
Hope everyone got a much needed laugh pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be
— Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020
I have ARRIVED*
*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr
— Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020