‘Good Person’: Ingrid Andress’ next album gets an official release date and a dose of “Pain”

After teasing her next album with new songs like “Good Person” and “Seeing Someone Else,” Ingrid Andress is ready to share more. Her sophomore record, Good Person, will be out this August.

To celebrate the album announcement, she put out “Pain,” another new song that Ingrid says, in many ways, is the heart of the project.

“Sometimes you find yourself in situations where you know it’s going to hurt terribly, but you have to go through with it,” the singer reflects. “This song is a reminder that it’s ok to feel sad and unhappy, but it won’t always be that way.”

She adds, “Writing this song was a really cathartic experience, and it made me feel understood, like I was listening to myself.”

Those themes are present throughout her Good Person album: Ingrid says that making it was “one of the most painful processes I’ve ever been through,” but it led her to somewhere worthwhile.”

“I realized how scared a lot of people are to push boundaries and how I am not, that’s my bread and butter,” she continues. “Isn’t that the goal, to discover new things? What are we doing here if we’re not trying to make new art?”

Good Person is due out August 26. This summer, you can catch Ingrid on the road with Keith Urban for his The Speed of Now World Tour.

