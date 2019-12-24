Good Samaritans stop man from killing dog

Authorities have arrested a 51-year-old South Florida man after he attempted to kill his dog.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in Miami Beach.

Witness say they were walking by and noticed the suspect, Louis Sepulveda, using the tailgate of his pickup truck to bash the black Labrador Retriever’s head and neck. One of the witnesses then stepped in and rescued the dog before subduing Sepulveda until authorities arrived.

Sepulveda was taken into police custody where he remained as of Monday evening.

He has been charged with a felony charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.