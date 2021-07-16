‘Good Things’ are coming to Dan + Shay fans: The duo just announced their new album

Warner Music Nashville

After teasing an announcement for several days, Dan + Shay finally dropped their big news on Thursday night. The duo is planning to release their fourth studio album, Good Things, on August 13.

Dan + Shay shared the title track and its accompanying music video this week, too. Euphoric and pop-heavy, the anthemic new song gets an epic visual component that finds both band mates meeting in a desert, with people and families of all descriptions flocking to join them.

“Good Things” was co-written by band mate Dan Smyers, who had a hand in penning all 12 of the album’s tracks. Dan also was the primary producer for Good Things.

Dan + Shay have often toed the line between country and pop in recent years, so it’s fitting that the album’s credits are brimming with superstars from both worlds. Old Dominion band mate Brad Tursi and hit-magnet country songwriter Ashley Gorley both show up in the credits, but so do singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and pop star Shawn Mendes.

Dan + Shay’s smash duet with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours,” is on the track list for Good Things, as are two more familiar songs: “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and “Glad You Exist.”

Dan + Shay bring their just-released “Good Things” to the stage during an appearance on NBC’s Citi Music Series on TODAY on Friday, just hours after their album announcement.

You can pre-order Good Things ahead of release day. You can also catch Dan + Shay on the road this fall when they resume their Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour.

