Goodyear Blimp Set to Fly in Tribute to Local Healthcare Workers

The Goodyear Blimp is scheduled to get back into the skies over South Florida this week, but not for a sports event.

Rather, Goodyear says its Wingfoot Two blimp will be flying above hospitals in our region on Friday and Saturday, as way to honor to honor medical professionals who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic every day.

Residents are being encouraged to maintain social distance and watch the blimp from their homes.

After visiting the hospitals, the blimp will fly over Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound on Sunday.

That is where golf players Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, along with football stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, will be competing in a golf match to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Goodyear blimps have remained on the ground since mid-March, when most sports went on hold.

Wingfoot Two’s schedule, weather permitting, will be as follows:

Friday, May 22:

-Noon – 12:15 p.m. Overhead Cleveland Clinic, Weston

-12:15 – 12:45 Travel to Mt. Sinai

-12:45 – 1 Overhead Mt. Sinai

-1 – 1:15 Travel to Memorial

-1:15 – 1:30 Overhead Memorial

-1:30 – 1:45 Travel to Broward Health

-1:45 – 2: Overhead Broward Health

-2:00 – 2:15 Travel to Holy Cross

-2:15 – 2:30 Overhead Holy Cross

-2:30 – 2:45 Travel back to Pompano Beach base

Saturday, May 23:

-11:15 – 11:30 a.m. Depart Pompano Beach base

-11:30 – 11:45 Overhead Broward Health North

-11:45 – Noon Travel to Boca Raton Regional Hospital

-12:00 – 12:15 p.m. Overhead Boca Raton Regional Hospital

-12:15 – 12:30 Travel to Delray Medical Center

-12:30 – 12:45 Overhead Delray Medical Center

-12:45 – 1 Travel to Bethesda Hospital East

-1 – 1:15 Overhead Bethesda Hospital East

-1:15 – 1:30 Travel to JFK Medical Center

-1:30 – 1:45 Overhead JFK Medical Center

-1:45 – 2 Travel to Saint Mary’s

-2:00 – 2:15 Overhead Saint Mary’s

-2:15 Depart Saint Mary’s