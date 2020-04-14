GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel: National Mail-in Voting System Not Viable

Voters in Wisconsin went to the polls during the coronavirus shelt-in-place order last week. Many waited in long lines braving the virus to cast their vote.

With health officials unable to nail down when the coronavirus outbreat will end many are asking: What about voting in the national presidential election in November?

Should voters be able to use a national mail-in voting system instead of going to the polls?

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the South Florida Morning show that she doesn’t think states can successfully pull off voting by mail in four months.

Listen to the full interview here.

https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Ronna-Mcdaniel-4-14-20-1.mp3

Of course Joe Biden beat out Bernie Sanders whose name is still on the ballot despite suspending his campaign. And President Trump won the republican vote.