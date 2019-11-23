GOP senators ask Treasury for reports on Hunter Biden

Republican senators are asking the Treasury Department for reports on former Vice President  Joe Biden’s son.

Reuters reports the Republican chairmen of two Senate committees sent a letter to the Treasury Department requesting reports of fraud or money laundering in the business dealings between Hunter Biden and a Ukraine energy firm.

It is unclear at this time if any such reports exist.

The request comes as Republicans look for ways to defend President Trump against a Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.

This story is developing.

SHARE