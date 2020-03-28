Gov. DeSantis announces coronavirus testing centers to expand in Palm Beach County

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement that he will be sending the National Guard to set up a mass COVID-19 testing site in Palm Beach County.

“If you look at the numbers in the state of Florida, Dade and Broward far and away, the top two counties for infections. Palm Beach is kind of a distant third,” DeSantis said. “But if you look at Palm Beach’s numbers, they have not had nearly the amount of testing that Dade and Broward have had.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, 5,845 people have been tested in Broward County, 5,310 have been tested in Miami-Dade County, and 1,488 have been tested in Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County has 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 763 in Miami-Dade County and 596 in Broward County.

At the moment it is unclear where the location for mass testing in Palm Beach County will take or when it will began.

