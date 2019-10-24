Gov. DeSantis backs bill allowing college athletes to get paid

Governor Ron DeSantis is backing Florida lawmakers’ attempts to lift NCAA rules that prevent college athletes from signing endorsement deals and profiting from their athleticism.

DeSantis joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers and former Florida State University football players on Thursday to announce his support.

The proposed legislation introduced by House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee is reportedly modeled after California legislation that is set to take effect in 2023.

If the bill is signed into Florida law, it is expected to go into effect on July 1.

The NCAA opposes the legislation citing it blurs the lines between big-money professional sports and amateur college athletics.

It’s unclear at this time how either of the state’s laws would coincide with the current NCAA because it is not a government body and still be able to have its own rules independent of state laws.