Gov. DeSantis: Feds Support Florida COVID-19 Policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a second briefing Wednesday that President Trump has granted his request for a FEMA disaster declaration, which provides the state with federal funding to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to protect senior citizens, especially those with underlying health issues, DeSantis also said the surgeon general is advising those people to stay at home.

“The numbers that we have, as we have expanded testing, the data is just overwhelming that if you are not in one of those two groups, your chance of suffering a fatality is extremely low,” he added.

Additionally, the governor reiterated the need for travelers to from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self isolate if they are arriving to the Sunshine State by plane.

“People are fleeing from New York (since the stay at home order was imposed Friday) … we have to take precautions here,” said DeSantis.

The National Guard will meet passengers arriving on flights from New York.

According to DeSantis, the federal government supports that decision, calling it a thoughtful and data-driven approach.