Gov. DeSantis: Florida ‘flattened the curve’ without ‘draconian’ rules

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is explaining how he plans to reopen the state at the end of the month now that the curve is flattening.

Appearing on FOX News, Gov. DeSantis praised residents for doing their part to help flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis says the state has an extremely low positive coronavirus test rate.

The governor took extra precautions during the pandemic by setting up field hospitals around the and the state’s low test rate has increased the availability of ICU beds, which has been a point of emphasis in protecting the health care system from getting overwhelmed.

DeSantis says, despite warnings, the state did not go the way of New York or Italy, and the number of COVID-19 cases is far fewer than early estimates. A task force the governor formed is expected to offer guidelines this week on how businesses can start to reopen.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness says he’s looking at reopening some public spaces as soon as next week. The first areas to reopen could be parks, boat ramps and golf courses.

Boca Raton will be reopening boat ramps this morning to commercial fishermen to use.and will meet again on Monday to consider reopening more of Boca.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is responsible for more deaths in Southeast Florida. The Florida Department of Health yesterday announced about two dozen more deaths across Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Miami-Dade’s state-high death toll climbed to 233, while Palm Beach is next with 131, and Broward has 126 deaths.

Statewide, there were 44 deaths reported yesterday.