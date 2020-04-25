Gov. DeSantis to allow pharmacists to “order and administer” coronavirus tests

On Friday Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the state surgeon general “to allow licensed pharmacists in Florida to order and administer” coronavirus tests.

DeSantis said he believes allowing pharmacists to administer tests will make testing for accessible for Floridians.

The governor said he was still working out rules related to how many tests would be available at pharmacies and who will be allowed to be tested there.

DeSantis also said that the state is looking at home tests that are currently being developed as a potential option to expand testing.