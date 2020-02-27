Gov. DeSantis to Reveal COVID19 Action Plan for Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis will unveil Florida’s action plan on how the state plans to combat the coronavirus this morning 10 a.m. in Tallahassee.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees and Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson will also be at the news conference.

Health leaders say there are no documented cases of coronavirus in Palm Beach County or the state of Florida.

The School District of Palm Beach County says it’s being proactive and following recommendations and guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for potential cases of the virus.

“The Palm Beach County School District has a robust, long-standing professional relationship with the FDOH and will work in close collaboration with all public health officials and governmental agencies throughout the state to provide guidance, promote awareness, and initiate response actions as needed,” said Donald Fennoy, Superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County.

FAU expanded the suspension of university-related travel to certain countries. First, China, based on the U.S. State Department’s Level 4 travel restrictions which say do not travel to China. Now, South Korea is added to the list, based on the government’s Level 3 Travel Warning to that country.

DIsney is also monitoring cast members who recently traveled to Italy.

The viral outbreak began in China and infected more than 82,000 around the world.

The CDC has a lot of information about the facts and myths of coronavirus. Visit the CDC’s website to learn more.