Gov. DeSantis, wife Casey announce birth of baby Mamie

There is a new addition to Florida’s First Family.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, announced the birth of their third child, Mamie, Monday.

The name is possibly a nod to Mamie Eisenhower who was married to President Dwight D. Eisenhower for 52 years

“Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world,” DeSantis wrote. “At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!”

The tweets didn’t say when the baby was born, but the governor said Casey and the children are all doing well.

Counting our blessings. Casey and the kids are doing great. https://t.co/3Thlfr543S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2020

DeSantis is scheduled to be in Miami at 10 a.m. Monday for a news conference regarding coronavirus.