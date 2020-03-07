Gov. Ron DeSantis activates level II response to coronavirus

Following the announcement on Friday that two individuals have died and two new presumptive positive cases were confirmed in Broward County Governor Ron DeSantis activated Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Saturday:

“I have directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to ensure our state has all the necessary resources engaged as we respond to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate the threat and contain COVID-19. I urge all Floridians to take necessary precautions and follow hygiene guidelines issued by the Surgeon General and Florida Department of Health.”

Earlier this month,Governor DeSantis issued an Executive Order to declare a public health emergency. Gov. DeSantis requested $25 million from the Florida Legislature for the Florida Department of Health to be used immediately to assist with the COVID-19 response.

