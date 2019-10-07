Gov. Ron DeSantis issues proposal to raise the minimum salary for teachers in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a proposal to raise the minimum salary for teachers from $37,636 a year to $47,500 a year.

The announcement was made Monday as Gov. DeSantis asked the State Legislature to approve an additional $600 million in education spending to facilitate the raise.

In a statement, Gov, DeSantis spoke of the strength of the economy and about the shortage of college graduates choosing to become teachers:

“We are experiencing a teacher shortage in Florida. With a strong economy and plenty of jobs available in other fields, unfortunately too many college graduates are unwilling to enter the teaching profession. My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 will help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves. This is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the legislature to make this a reality.”

If the new budget is approved the change will affect more than 101,000 teachers statewide.