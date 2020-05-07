Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Let us Lean on God in Prayer”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is offering his prayers for the sunshine state on this 69th annual National Day of Prayer.

This year’s National Day of Prayer comes as we navigate our way through a difficult time that has impacted all of us. As we continue to fight to alleviate the effects of #COVID19, let us lean on God in prayer to become more resilient in the face of fear and crisis. pic.twitter.com/af8W3pekoN — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 7, 2020

The mission of the National Day of Prayer is to mobilize unified public prayer for America. This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth.”

Due to the coronavirus, this year’s event is being held online with organizers saying the need for prayer among God’s people is greater than ever.

Vice President Mike Pence is also taking part in today’s National Day of Prayer.

Pence will join an event this evening at 7 o’clock Eastern on pray.com.

Pence will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Republican U.S. Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and South Carolina’s Tim Scott, as well as numerous pastors.

Pompeo says it’s fitting that the nation gathers in prayer at this time as it needs prayer now more than ever.