Gov. Ron DeSantis to Lift Stay-at-Home Order April 30th

Florida’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is assembling a task force to discuss safely reopening the state.

He has given the task force five days to come up with a plan to begin reopening the state.

The task force put together by Governor Ron DeSantis met for the first time yesterday. The 22 members include business people, state and local elected officials. They’ll meet daily over the next week before presenting their plans for reopening the state.

Beaches reopened for “essential activities” in parts of the state on April 17.

After saying he might reopen schools before the end of the school year, DeSantis said April 18 that K-12 schools would be closed for the rest of the school year.

The coronavirus is responsible for dozens of more deaths in Florida. The Department of Health announced yesterday 49 more people have died from COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County recorded 15 of those deaths, and it now has a state-high 223 deaths. Statewide, Florida has recorded 823 deaths.

Governor DeSantis rported Tuesday morning on FOX News, Florida has flattened the curve, still the state is coming off its deadliest week of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Florida Department of Health reported 313 deaths last week. Those numbers include the deadliest day, April 14th, when 72 deaths were reported.

