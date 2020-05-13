Gov. Ron DeSantis welcomes all professional sports to Florida for practices, games

All professional sports will now be welcome in Florida!

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that he plans to open up Florida to any professional sports team that wants to start practicing or playing again.

During a news conference DeSantis said “All professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,”… “What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.”

The governor said that although the fans won’t be able to attend right away, he said “It’s an important part of people’s lives.”

Last month, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said professional sports are considered “essential services” and can resume in Florida, as long as there are no fans.