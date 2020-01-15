Government lawsuit says Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls in the Virgin Islands

A civil lawsuit has been filed by U.S. Attorney General of the Virgin Islands, Ms. Denise George, after she authorized an investigation into Epstein months ago.

The lawsuit claims that Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplices trafficked young women, ages 12-17, throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The lawsuit seeks forfeit of Epstein’s private Caribbean islands, which are worth an estimated $86 million, as well as unspecified monetary damages and the breakup of corporate entities that Epstein allegedly used to provide him with girls who sexually serviced him three times each day.

Anyone who may have been trafficked by the “Epstein Enterprise” in the Virgin Islands is asked to call the U.S. Attorney General’s Office at (800) 998-7559.