Governor DeSantis in South Florida for Opening of Walk-Thru Testing Sites

Governor Ron DeSantis announced yesterday that two walk-thru testing sites will open tomorrow in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. The sites will cater to those who don’t have cars, but it’s only for those showing symptoms who make an appointment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the sites would open at Mitchell Moore Park at 901 Northwest 10th Street in Pompano Beach and at the Urban League at 560 Northwest 27th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The sites will open for testing on Saturday and will start with 200 tests per day, DeSantis said.

The governor will be in South Florida today for the opening of the new walk-through testing sites.

During his Thursday briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is visiting Broward County on Friday.

DeSantis will be with Florida National Guard Adj. Gen. James Eifert and Jared Moskowitz, the director of the division of Emergency Management.

DeSantis and his team is scheduled to arrive at 10 a.m. at the Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Ave., in Fort Lauderdale.

Jen and Bill talked to Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez this morning on the South Florida morning show.