Governor of Puerto Rico Announces Resignation

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello is going to step down after a popular uprising derailed his career.

The announcement came soon after the Speaker of the House in Puerto Rico called for an emergency session to start impeachment proceedings.

He said the resignation goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. on August 2nd and that Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez would succeed him.

Thousands of protesters have been demonstrating for more than a week, and on Saturday, hundreds of thousands turned out to call for Rossello to step down.

The move comes after a leak of about 900 pages of his private texts and chats went public.

The texts revealed him and his lieutenants disparaging a political opponent as a “whore,” mocking an obese man and joking about feeding a corpse from a morgue to a critic.

Before the scandal, the governor faced severe criticism for his handling of 2017 hurricanes Maria and Irma in which the island has not fully recovered from the devastation caused by hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.