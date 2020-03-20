Governor orders all restaurants to only offer pick-up and delivery options

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus while not leaving Florida residents without options to obtain food, governor Ron DeSantis has ordered restaurants to only offer pick-up and delivery options to their customers.

The executive order was signed early Friday and is slated to remain in place until May 8th.

Under this executive order, restaurants will still be able to offer all of their food and beverage options including alcohol to go, however, those who choose to order an alcoholic beverage will be subjected to providing ID when picking up their order.

The executive order also closes all gyms and fitness centers in Florida with the exception of fitness centers in residential buildings, fire and police stations, those in single-occupant office buildings, and gyms that have a maximum capacity of 10 people or less in hotels.

