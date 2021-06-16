Grab A Bucket! Let’s Keep Our Beaches Clean

Keeping our beaches clean is NOW easier than ever with multiple bucket stations at our public beaches and oceanfront communities, it’s now up to US to make it happen.

The Beach Bucket Foundation has set up the cleaning stations on and around South Florida public beaches accessible for us to grab, fill, and return for others to do the same.

Together we can help keep our beaches and oceans clean of trash, you can even make it fun with the family and volunteer your time to pick up the beaches while learning about our oceans and ecosystem.