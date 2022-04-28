Grab your tickets to see Keith Urban, Luke Bryan + more for a low price during Live Nation’s Concert Week

ABC

Live Nation’s annual Concert Week returns next month, offering fans a seven-day window where they can pick up tickets to see their favorite artists for just $25.

The special low price applies to more than 3,700 shows across the U.S., including a slate of Las Vegas residencies. That means that $25 tickets will be available to see Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Shania Twain during their upcoming Vegas residency dates.

Concert Week’s ticket offer extends throughout North America, in venues from clubs to stadiums. Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson and Zac Brown Band are just a few of the participating artists.

Of course, all genres are included in Concert Week: It’s your chance to see everyone from the Backstreet Boys to The Who at a low price.

Concert Week starts May 4 at 10 a.m. ET and lasts through May 10, or while tickets last. There’s a special pre-sale for Citi cardholders beginning May 3 at 8 a.m. ET, and another for Rakuten members starting the same day at 12 p.m. ET.

