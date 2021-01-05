Grammy Awards postponed due to COVID-19; new date TBA soon

CBS

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed.

Originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles, a rep for the telecast has now confirmed to ABC News that health and travel concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were among the motivating factors behind the decision. A new date for the ceremony will be announced very soon.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host, and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd GRAMMY Awards,” Recording Academy Chair & Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., the production team and representatives from CBS say in a statement.

They add, “The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.”

The statement concludes, “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors, and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience, and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Miranda Lambert and Ingrid Andress are the most-nominated country acts at the Grammys, while Mickey Guyton made history as the first solo Black female artist to be nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for “Black Like Me.”

Los Angeles County currently has more reported COVID-19 infections than any other county in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

By Cillea Houghton & Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.