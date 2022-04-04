Grammys 2022: The complete winners list

CBS

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired live from Las Vegas Sunday night on CBS, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Here is the complete list of winners in the major categories:

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

“driver’s license,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

ROCK/ALTERNATIVE

Best Metal Performance

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

Best Rock Song

“Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

R&B/RAP

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE (TIE)

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

and

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Jail,” Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

“10%” by Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Alive, Rüfüs Du Sol

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong

Best Gospel Album

Believe For It, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

My Savior, Carrie Underwood

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen, Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

A Mis 80s, Vicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

Sincerely, Louis C.K.

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Producer Emily Bear

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (TIE)

Caros Raphael Rivera, The Queen’s Gambit

and

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, Soul

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“All Eyes on Me” (from Bo Burnham: Inside), Bo Burnham

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

Best Music Film

Summer of Soul, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

