A grand jury has indicted a former American Airlines mechanic who is accused of sabotaging a plane carrying 150 passengers at Miami International Airport.

The grand jury charged 60 year old Ahmed Alani with willfully damaging, destroying or disabling an aircraft. If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Although he wasn’t charged with a terror-related crime, prosecutors say Alani saved videos showing Islamic State propaganda, and made statements about wanting Allah to hurt non-Muslims and about a brother in Iraq who has links to ISIS.

“You may be very sympathetic to terrorists,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris M. McAliley said during a bond hearing Wednesday.

Alani allegedly said he wanted the flight to be delayed because he wanted overtime work, but investigators believe he had a more sinister plot. McAliley ordered Alani to be held without bond.

