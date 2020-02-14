Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500 2020: President Donald J. Trump

President Trump and the first lady will arrive at PBIA around 6:35 this evening to spend the President’s day weekend at Mar-a-Lago and will be the Grand Marshal of “The Great American Race” in Daytona on Sunday.

The first family will attend Sunday’s Daytona 500 and the #47 car has a Trump Pence 2020 paint job.

As the Grand Marshal, Trump will issue the order “gentlemen start your engines.” While the honor has recently gone to a variety of actors and former NASCAR stars, Trump will be the first sitting president to serve as grand marshal since George W. Bush in 2004. Yesterday, officials said Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the Grand Marshall.

Joey Logano and William Byron won the dual qualifying races last night which sets the field for Sunday’s Daytona 500. The duo will start in row two. Starting in row one will be pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman, who earned the front row spot in time trials.