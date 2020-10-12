Grand Ole Opry adds Friday night shows with limited audience

©Grand Ole Opry/ Photo By: Chris Hollo

The Grand Ole Opry is resuming Friday night shows next month.

The historic Nashville venue will begin hosting a limited live audience for Friday night shows, in addition to Saturday, beginning on November 6. Shows on both nights will be extended to two hours.

The Opry house is welcoming back guests in compliance with guidelines established by the Nashville Public Health Department. That includes socially distanced seating arrangements, enhanced cleaning protocols and requiring attendees and staff to wear masks.

The Opry hosted its first in-person audience since March during the October 3 show to celebrate its 95th anniversary. The venue shuttered its doors to patrons on March 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since the beginning of this month has re-opened to a limited live audience for its Saturday night set.

Tickets for the upcoming shows are available now on the Opry’s website.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

