Grand Ole Opry to reopen to live audiences beginning October 3

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Nashville stages to close to the public back in March, the Grand Ole Opry has been broadcasting its weekly Saturday evening show without its usual live audience.



Now, the venue announces that they will begin welcoming back concertgoers on Saturday, October 3 — with some safety measures in place.



Each show will have a strict capacity cap at 500 audience members, with physically distanced seating that allows groups to sit together but distances them from other audience members. All guests, staff and Opry operations personnel will be required to wear masks, and there will be no concessions services. Furthermore, the venue will have enhanced cleaning procedures and temperature checks for all staff.



Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill and Lorrie Morgan are on deck to perform on October 3, which is also the Opry’s 95th anniversary celebration. Appropriately enough, it also marks Dierks’ 15th anniversary of being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family.



The show will continue to be livestreamed on the venue’s website, as well as broadcast on the Opry’s flagship home of 650 WSM AM.

By Carena Liptak

