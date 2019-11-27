Grandpa facing charges in granddaughter’s death speaks out

The grieving grandfather whose granddaughter fell to her death from a cruise ship window recalled the moment he saw the toddler slip from his grasp.

“I saw her fall,” Salvatore “Sam” Anello, 51, told CBS News. “I saw her fall, and I was just in disbelief; it was like, ‘oh my God!”

Anello was holding 18-month-old Chloe Weigand up against what he said he thought was a bank of a closed window on The Freedom of the Seas cruise ship while it was docked in Puerto Rico in July.

He is now facing negligent homicide charges in Puerto Rico.

Anello’s family expressed through their attorney that they did not want the state to charge Anello calling Chloe’s death a “tragic accident that was preventable.”

Prosecutor Laura Hernandez told ABC News that prosecutors are confident in the case and would not have pursued a negligent homicide charge if the evidence did not support it.

